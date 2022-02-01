LAUREL- The Laurel Lady Locomotives are a young, spirited group; looking to carve out success in Eastern A this season. Leading the way in "The Big Caboose," is their lone senior, Bailey Graves who is enjoying her "offseason" on the court.

In the fall, it's volleyball. In the winter, it's time for hoops where Graves is Laurel's leading rebounder.

"Working hard in what I would consider my offseason but still always having a go mentality," said Graves.

That mentality is something first year head coach Buddy Windy Boy is trying to instill in his program.

"It's amazing to have her. In the locker room she doesn't take much from the girls, she says 'let's get things done, listen to the coaches, listen to each other,' and communicate effectively on the court," Windy Boy said.

He called Graves a mainstay on both sides of the ball, brining toughness and a competitive spirit to the team as their senior leader.

"Honestly, it's a lot easier than I thought it was going to be. It's just like any other team; these girls are super great and I can't imagine doing it with any other team," said Graves on being Laurel's only senior.

So, a little basketball for offseason training in the winter. Some volleyball in the fall, where Graves was a first team all-conference selection and named to the all-state team.

"So, I'm going to throw the javelin, hammer and the discus for CSU-Pueblo in Colorado."

That's where her real passion lies, throwing the javelin. Graves took third at state last season, and she won the Midland Roundtable Top-10 meet. She's primed for a big year before heading off to college.

"I went down and visited in August. It felt like the right place the only thing was the distance and you can't let that stop you. I saw a good opportunity and wanted to take it."

Graves cited the multiple three-sport female athletes at Laurel and credits her background with volleyball, basketball and track and field as helping her make it to the next level.

"I think well rounded kids end up with more success. It takes the strain off, you're not focusing too much, lessens injuries hopefully. It provides that competitive fire that carries over from all the sports."

Laurel is 3-2 in conference, 8-5 overall this season.