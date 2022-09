LAUREL--Laurel and Lockwood are two teams trying to find their footing and establish a solid program in Class A Volleyball.

It was a really good battle in Laurel between two teams looking to make an impact in Class A this season.

The first set was back and forth. Dani Jordan on the Lockwood side had a lot of good swings at important moments for the Lions. On the other side of the net, Kaiya Graves and Daeja Fike carried the Locomotive offense.

The second set was all Locomotives, and their serving had a lot to do with it. Maesy Bummer went on a serving run, as well as Emma Timm and Fike.

The third set was more of the same. The Lions started to creep back in with a couple of really key plays, but it was a lot of heads-up plays at the net for the Locomotives that sealed this one.

Laurel gets their first home win of the season.