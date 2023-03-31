BILLINGS--Laurel softball is adjusting to a new coach and some young faces in the program, but they're working together to build a program where 'Hustle and Heart Set them Apart'.

The Locomotives graduated four seniors last season, and they left big shoes to fill. However, this year's seniors have a clear vision for what they need to do to move the program forward.

"My role is just to be a teammate, to be there for them," senior infielder Mia Andersen said. "I know that everyone has stuff outside that you can be there for them, not just in softball, but outside of softball."

Although they're missing some pieces from last year's success, their closeness and communication has stayed, and they have some new players ready to step up.

"I feel like they left and it's going to definitely be different without them, but I feel like there are some younger players that could step up in their positions," senior outfielder Tierra Langford said.

"I think that it works having everybody come back because we all know each other, and we talk a lot since it's Laurel, small town and stuff, so it really works out," senior infielder/utility player Dalilah Hernandez said. One of those new faces is first-year head coach Trent Crookston, who hasn't had the chance to spend time in the dugout yet due to weather, but he's confident in the way his team is buying into the culture and persevering through game cancellations.

"I expect them to be good leaders out on the field, and I expect our girls to play like we've been practicing and just perform out there," Crookston said. "I'm excited to watch them finally play, we've been working hard. We've got a great group of girls; they've got a lot to prove. We've got girls that want to get out there and prove they can play to a lot of people, so I'm excited to get them out there and watch it happen."

Laurel hopes to open their season at home against Hardin April 4th at 5pm, weather permitting.