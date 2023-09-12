BILLINGS--Tuesday night, the Lockwood girls looked for their sixth straight win and the boys looked for their first win of the season in a doubleheader against Laurel.

The girls were up first, and the Lady Locos scored one goal in the first half, but really got the offense going in the second half. Kaitlyn Dantic had several assists on goals by Darby Boehler and eighth-grader Elly Poser. Boehler also dished out an assist to Sorjan Leischner.

Lockwood scored near the end of the second half in a collision in front of the goal. It was two or three Lockwood players against Laurel's goalkeeper, but it looked like Ella Krugler was the one that put it in the net.

The guys were up next, and Laurel got on the board first with a shot from Cooper Davis that went in and out of the keeper's hands.

The Lions scored with less than five minutes left in the first half, Owen Belmonte found the back corner of the net to tie it up. The Locos came back less than a minute later with a midfield shot that found the back of the net to give them a 2-1 lead at the half.

Both teams scored a goal in the second half, but Laurel took home a 3-2 win.