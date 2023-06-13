LAUREL--The Locomotive softball team took third place at state this past season. While that's an accomplishment in itself for a program with a first-year head coach, it's an opportunity for Josie and Addison Benson to carry on their late mom's legacy.

Even for those that didn't know Andrea Benson personally, one thing was very clear--her love and passion for the game of softball. Not only was she the biggest fan of her daughters, Josie and Addison, she was a crucial part of creating the program her girls now play for.

"I love that I get to follow my mom in her footsteps, because she was a huge part of softball," junior Josie Benson said. "Her senior year of high school was the first year they brought fastpitch to Laurel, so that's huge."

"I agree," freshman Addison Benson said. "I love being able to play with my sister and make my mom proud and do this for her."

Benson, who was then Andrea Whitcanack, was on the very first Laurel fastpitch team. Benson passed away last summer, but her softball spirit is living on through her daughters.

"She started teaching us how to play softball or swing a bat since we could walk," Josie said. "We've been playing tee ball and all of the Laurel little league, and then as soon as I could play fastpitch I was doing that since I was in fifth grade. I got to middle school and I played that, and then now high school. I'm super competitive like my mom."

"There was definitely never a question," Josie said.

"It almost made us want to play even more, just because we know that she never would've wanted us to stop playing, so we definitely want to play for her," Addison said.

"This year is definitely dedicated to her," Josie said.

As the Benson sisters began to play for their mom, they realized how much she had meant to the community of Laurel and the game of softball.

"There were people that I've never met that were at this fundraiser we were hosting for her, and I was just shocked at how many people showed up because I didn't know my mom made such an impact on all of these people," Josie said.

"Mom was definitely the softball mom, people went to her for everything, and they all suffered a great loss when she passed away," Addison said.

"Not even the whole team, the whole community. I mean, the team is like a second family, we're all there for each other, but I mean Laurel as a whole came together and supported us," Josie said.

"We had teams all over, we had a tournament that weekend and teams from all over were supporting her, and they were all playing for us and we were so grateful for that," Addison said.

Sydney Benson has held fundraisers in his wife's honor in an attempt to build a new softball complex at Laurel. While that is still the dream, it would cost millions of dollars. Their new goal is a new batting cage.

But whether through a complex, a cage, or her daughters taking third place at state this past season, her memory will live on.

"She'll aways be there, whether she's there in person or not," Josie said.

"Yeah, agreed," Addison added.