BILLINGS--This week in volleyball, the Laurel Locomotives host the Lockwood Lions.

The Lions have only been playing varsity volleyball for two years, and experienced some of the growing pains of trying to build a program from the ground up.

It's taken them a few seasons to get comfortable playing with one another and competing with already-established programs. They had no senior leadership to guide them--all they've done up until this point was created by the team's current juniors.

"We don't have any cocky older girls thinking they run the court and stuff like that, but we also don't have those shoulders to cry on if we're having a really rough game," junior outside hitter Riley Shreeve said.

This year, the girls say the team already feels much better and they are excited to discover what all they can accomplish.

"We build every single day," sophomore outside hitter Dani Jordan said. "So, it's really nice just to kind of feel the chemistry coming together each game."

The Lockwood Lions will travel to take on the Laurel Locomotives. The Locomotives have had four head coaches in three years but said they're really excited to rediscover the joy of playing volleyball.

Head coach Robin Taylor said one of her main goals is to finally establish some consistency for the program and get everyone excited about playing volleyball again, starting with camps to get girls in 5th through 8th grade excited about the future of the sport. She also has a strong emphasis on going back to basics.

"I absolutely adore her, I've known her for awhile. She's kind of one of my heroes, actually," senior middle blocker Kaiya Graves said.

The team respects Taylor's leadership and are bought into the philosophy of improving every day and seeing where they go.

"Really working on our attitudes, and we've been really working on our passing, our setting, all of the little technique things just so we can have less mistakes on our side of the court," senior right side hitter Tatumn Sholley said.

"It's gone pretty well, obviously there's going to be a lot of ups and downs, but I feel like we have really focused on our passing a lot more recently, so that's kind of been our strength so far and I hope it will be for the rest of the season," senior defensive specialist Maesy Bummer said.

These two teams face off Thursday at 7pm on SWX.