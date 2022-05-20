Laurel high school hires Robin Taylor as next volleyball coach

LAUREL- Laurel high school has hired Robin Taylor as their next head volleyball coach, the school announced on twitter on Friday.

Taylor said in the post, "I hope that as a coach I can not only be successful on the volleyball court but also build lasting relationships with these student-athletes."

Wayne Moorman was dismissed as head coach of the Lady Locomotives last September by the high school.

Laurel hasn’t qualified for the state tournament since they won a Class A state championship in 2012.