"They're just there. We all bought matching sunglasses, and we do these silly little flexing circles, and we just do these fun little things that are, they seem really meaningless, but just being together and being able to gel together as a team and encourage your teammates to do well also helps you to focus."
Laurel girls throwers in a class of their own
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
"They're just there. We all bought matching sunglasses, and we do these silly little flexing circles, and we just do these fun little things that are, they seem really meaningless, but just being together and being able to gel together as a team and encourage your teammates to do well also helps you to focus."
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Billings swimmer selected to represent Team USA at World Deaf Swimming Championships
- Two Skyview girls sprinters competing for top 100m time in state
- Finalists announced for 2023 Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year
- Griz Tennis Supports One of Their Own
- MSU-Billings bombers believe power-hitting can create momentum
- Despite injuries, Rocky Football is confident where they're at after spring game
- Rocky's Jetmore, Little Light ready to pursue new personal bests at Frontier Conference Championships
- Butte High Silver B's award scholarships to two student-athletes
- Rocky's Little Light, Wilson each claim third 1500m conference title
- Montana State football keeps it simple during 2023 Sonny Holland Classic
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.