LAUREL--The Locomotive girls' track team has three girls' throwers in or near the top five in the state with about a month to go. That friendly competition is one of the keys to their success.

Kaiya Graves throws discus, javelin, and shotput. Brianna Linday, who just committed to Montana State, throws discus and javelin, and Daeja Fike throws javelin.

"I think everyone here is just really competitive," senior thrower Kaiya Graves said. "They all want to win, and we even compete at practice. You try to be the top here so that you can be the be the top when it comes to the state, and I think that some people can see that looking in, but I think that's just one of our main strengths is just that competitive nature that all of our athletes have."

"I like it a lot because we can, like Kaiya said, compete against each other and you have people to push you in practice," junior thrower Daeja Fike said. "If you're at the top and have no one to push you, it's not as fun and you can't get as far, I don't think, so it's really fun to have the people to support you and push you and know your accomplishments."

Despite the friendly rivalry, this is a tight knit group that also finds success in supporting one another.

"I think it's just really great to have someone to support your accomplishments even on your bad meets, and your good ones," Graves said.

"They're just there. We all bought matching sunglasses, and we do these silly little flexing circles, and we just do these fun little things that are, they seem really meaningless, but just being together and being able to gel together as a team and encourage your teammates to do well also helps you to focus."

"Our ability to support each other, and cheer each other on, and just holding everybody accountable makes it that much more important," senior thrower Brianna Linday said. "It gives us encouragement and confidence to keep going, even with our good and bad days."

While all of these throwers are finding success individually, their primary focus is not on competition with opponents or teammates, but with themselves.

"My goals are to PR," Fike said. "I just want to hit the next mark and just improve from last year."

"Just to PR, really," Linday echoed. "Placing isn't usually on my mind, it's just the distance that I care about."