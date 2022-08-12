LAUREL--Today kicked off the first day of high school football practices around the state. The Laurel Locomotives are preparing for the fall season after their third trip to the State A title game. Here are three things to look for this season in Laurel.
Laurel Football Hopes to Continue Past Success with Young Team
