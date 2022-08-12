LAUREL--Today kicked off the first day of high school football practices around the state. The Laurel Locomotives are preparing for the fall season after their third trip to the State A title game. Here are three things to look for this season in Laurel.

It started with competitions in the weight room for the Locomotives this morning. After playing in three straight state championships, they're looking for a way to stay excited and keep standards high.

"We have high expectations and high standards and we have the same standards coming in this year as we did those three years we made championship game," head coach Mike Ludwig said. "We expect our guys to show up to practice and to work hard and get better and to just keep improving, and then we just take it one game at a time and see what happens."

They have made three straight appearances, but after coming off of a championship loss on their home field, they're hungry for redemption, and there's one team goal that always stays the same--beating Central.

"We got to have goals, beat central is obviously one of them, we got to make the playoffs, win the conference, and hopefully take state," senior Quarterback/defensive end Gus Robertus said.

While their dominance over the last few years has been impressive, they graduated 10 seniors last year that played a big role in that success.

"We lost a really good running back that's going to go play football for the Grizzlies, we lost a really good quarterback, we lost some good wide receivers, we lost some good defensive backs, we've definitely got some holes to fill," Ludwig said.

They're hoping that their seniors will step up and that their leadership will have a strong impact on those younger players.

"Just telling the kids who haven't played much to just not be scared, step in and go," senior fullback/defensive end Camden Johnson said.

Laurel opens their season at home against Park High School on August 26 in what they're hoping to be their first gold strike game.