LAUREL--Laurel Football has a new look this season, at least on the sidelines. Long-time head coach Mike Ludwig retired after last season, leaving Travis Rauh, former head coach at Townsend, in charge.

They also have some newer, younger faces on the field, but despite all of those changes, they're building on a solid program foundation.

"Mike has left a tremendous program here, he did an outstanding job, and he's been very helpful helping me kind of fit in and get acquainted here," head coach Travis Rauh said. "It's just all about getting to know the players, earning their trust, and working on helping us continue to make this program as successful as it can be."

"We're getting along very well for having a new coach, obviously that's an obstacle, but from what I know, everyone loves coach, and he's doing pretty good," senior running back/linebacker Owen Younger said.

The Locomotives are usually an experienced squad, but because their last two senior classes were so big, they're in a new position this year.

"When we were sophomores, we didn't get to play too much, it was 'play service team, make the starters better'," Younger said. "This year, it's—I mean, we have sophomores starting."

They have new guys at nearly every position on the field, but although they have a smaller senior class, they still have solid leadership that knows the program's expectations.

"Just take over what they left, just trying to get the other kids and other guys in the weight room, start getting work in, and that they can be us one day," senior center/defensive end Treydon Hull said.

"A lot of effort, a lot of energy, and I fully expect us to play at a really high level and play well," Rauh said.

Laurel opens their season August 25 at home against Sidney.