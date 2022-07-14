LAUREL- The Laurel Dodgers have surged through the Legion A baseball season and have high hopes for what they can accomplish in the final two weeks.

With a key stretch of six games to end the regular season this weekend, now is the time for Laurel to keep their foot on the pedal and maintain a top seed for the district and then state tournament.

Dodgers have an overall record of 27-11, 14-4 in conference and that's good enough to be on top of the East A standings, but they're not alone. Miles City and the Billings Cardinals both sit right behind them at 15-5, fighting for that top spot.

Laurel faces Glasgow in a doubleheader on Friday.

"We just got to be focused, ready to go and then I think we'll be ready to separate ourselves," said team captain Richie Cortese.

Laurel last won a state title in 2013, and don't want that stretch to extend another year. The team boasts a team ERA of 3.39 and has scored 281 runs for with 176 against.