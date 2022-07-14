  • Spencer Martin

LAUREL- The Laurel Dodgers have surged through the Legion A baseball season and have high hopes for what they can accomplish in the final two weeks. 
 
With a key stretch of six games to end the regular season this weekend, now is the time for Laurel to keep their foot on the pedal and maintain a top seed for the district and then state tournament. 
 
Dodgers have an overall record of 27-11, 14-4 in conference and that's good enough to be on top of the East A standings, but they're not alone. Miles City and the Billings Cardinals both sit right behind them at 15-5, fighting for that top spot. 
 
Laurel faces Glasgow in a doubleheader on Friday. 
 
"We just got to be focused, ready to go and then I think we'll be ready to separate ourselves," said team captain Richie Cortese. 
 
Laurel last won a state title in 2013, and don't want that stretch to extend another year. The team boasts a team ERA of 3.39 and has scored 281 runs for with 176 against. 
 
"Right now, we all are selling out to try to win this and everyone, whether you're starting or on the bench is doing everything we can to get to state and win it," said senior and assistant captain, Ian Bauer. 
 

