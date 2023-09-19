BILLINGS- Laurel boys golf has won five of the last six Class A team state championships.



At last year's state tournament, three Locomotives golfers finished in the top six as they claimed the Class A crown.

Laurel senior Cameron Hackmann tied for third in 2022 and Sam Norman was fifth. Both of those guys are back this season leading Laurel as one of the top teams in the state. Hackmann won the individual state title in 2021.

"We got some good players obviously and just one shot at a time for all of us I think and just play our best golf," Hackmann said.

The Locomotives often compete with and beat the best in Class AA at local golf tournaments, like at the Billings Invite where they finished first with Norman winning the individual race. The guys credit their coaching and competitiveness to the program's success.