BILLINGS- A touchdown run from Clay Oven with 54 seconds remaining will send Billings Central back to the Class A semifinals.

Oven scored from short distance near the goal line with 54 seconds to play as the Rams defeated Dillon 24-21.

Billings Central led Dillon 10-0 at halftime after a Jack DeBourg field goal in the first quarter and a short touchdown run by quarterback Adam Balkenbush in the second.

In the second half, Dillon drove 54-yards after a Billings Central fumble to cut the deficit down to three after Kee Christianson scored on a short run. Both sides would go back and forth in the fourth quarter at Herb Klindt Field until Oven's heroics sealed the win for Billings Central.