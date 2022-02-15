  • Spencer Martin

Lane Love led Billings Skyview past Billings Senior in a back and forth crosstown matchup between the Falcons and Broncs. 

BILLINGS- Billings Skyview picked up a key win in Eastern AA 53-49 over their intracity foe Billings Senior. 

Falcons are now 7-4 in conference play, good for third in Eastern AA. Senior falls to 4-7 and sits in fifth. 

