BILLINGS- Tie game with the final seconds ticking away. Lodge Grass has Damon Gros Ventre. Lame Deer has Journey Emerson. Both set scoring records last week.

Surely one of them would find the winning points in dramatic fashion. Could it happen any other way?

On Tuesday night, yes. No. 4 Lame Deer knocked off No. 1 Lodge Grass 75-73 on a basket by Jerrell Hiwalker with 1.8 seconds left at the end of a chaotic sequence that had a huge crowd at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark vying for an indoor decibel record.