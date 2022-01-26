Story by 406 Sports.
BILLINGS — Emotions ran high for Kylee Old Elk on Wednesday, and it took the senior guard from Hardin a little time to find her footing in a big-game environment.
In the end, Old Elk, Kamber Good Luck and the rest of the Class A Bulldogs ran away with a 68-50 victory over Class B Lodge Grass in front of a large and vociferous crowd at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The game was part of a doubleheader between the schools; Lodge Grass’ boys outlasted Hardin 83-79 in a thrilling nightcap to run their record to 11-0 and hold firm as Class B’s No. 1-ranked team in the 406mtsports.com rankings.
The win for Hardin’s girls, who are ranked No. 2 in Class A, raised their overall record to 12-1.
The victories didn’t come without difficulty for either team.
A ceremony before the game was held to announce the creation of scholarships named in memory of three young Crow kids who recently passed away — Courtney Little Nest, Braven Glenn and Keeshawn Scalpcane.
The scholarships, initiated by Nicole O’Shea of a Montana high school basketball podcast titled “Beyond the Backboard,” have an initial investment of $500 each to go to three student-athletes pursuing higher education.
The ceremony set the stage for a dramatic night of basketball.
‘The feeling of loss’
Old Elk and Lodge Grass’ Lance Little Nest were particularly moved by the pregame proceedings: Courtney Little Nest was Lance’s older sister and Old Elk’s best friend growing up. Courtney passed away in an auto accident in 2016.
“It was really an emotional start from me,” Old Elk said. “I just couldn’t get my head into it, and it’s mostly because she should have been here with us. It was good, but it brought back the feeling of loss, and it just really hurt my heart.”
While Old Elk attributed Hardin’s sluggish opening to that heaviness, both teams undoubtedly felt it. Still, Lodge Grass was more inspired in the early going and jumped out to a quick six-point lead, as Jordan Jefferson’s perimeter shooting gave the Indians a spark.
But it wasn’t enough to put too much pressure on seasoned Hardin, which eventually got going and again performed like a bona fide state title contender with efficient offense and menacing pressure on defense.
Good Luck swished a 3 from the right wing to give Hardin an 18-11 advantage with 1:27 left in the first quarter, and her three-point play — replete with an impressive mid-air pump under the basket to finish through contact — made the score 27-14 at the 6:40 mark of the second.
In the third quarter, Old Elk scored seven consecutive points and fed Katerina Morrison with a nice dish off a steal for another basket that pretty much ended the competitive phase of the game by putting Hardin ahead 52-30.
Good Luck finished with a game-high 22 points while Old Elk added 13.
“Whenever Kamber gets going, we’re good because we’re more consistent,” Old Elk said. “I’ve got to get her going and give her the ball.”
“We didn’t come out with our usual focus an energy,” Hardin coach Cindy Farmer said of the sentimental beginning. “Hopefully once the game gets going they can have fun and play the game they love and let it go, but it was a struggle.”
A sophomore steps up
It’s no secret that Damon Gros Ventre is Lodge Grass’s go-to player on a team full of standouts. Gros Ventre, a senior, came in averaging 34.3 points per game. But it was Lance Little Nest who perhaps made the biggest impact.
With 3:15 remaining in a tense fourth quarter, Little Nest, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to put Lodge Grass up 75-73, then immediately drew a charge against Hardin’s Hance Three Irons on the ensuing inbound pass to force a turnover.
Gros Ventre finished with a team-high 21 points and made his presence known with a fast-break dunk that gave the Indians a 77-75 advantage with 2:24 left, and they never trailed again.
Though it was Little Nest’s 19 points, all of which he dedicated to his late sister’s memory, which proved invaluable.
“I did it for her,” Little Nest said of Courtney. “It’s been tough without her. I have a lot of love for her, and what they did tonight for my sister and the other ones that passed away … I just gave it my all for all of them.”
Lodge Grass faced off against an old friend on Wednesday. Jadence Archilta transferred from Lodge Grass to Hardin before this season, leaving behind a team he won a title with last year.
Archilta was a force early. The 6-foot-6 forward scored nine points in the first quarter, helping the Bulldogs to a 29-point outburst in the opening eight minutes — and an eight-point lead.
But Archilta was whistled for his fourth foul midway through the second quarter and didn’t return to the court until the fourth, which negated his inside presence.
Keenan Wuttnee, who stands 6-3, gave Hardin a big lift, however, and finished with a game-high 22 points. But he eventually fouled out.
“The boys know how to grind those games out,” said Lodge Grass coach Josh Stewart, whose team shared the 2020 “COVID” title before winning it solo last season. “We of course played to the environment early. The crowd, it’s loud, they’re hitting shots, they’re hot, and we’re trying to force shots to match what they’re doing.
“But we regrouped. We really stepped up to the challenge.”
