BILLINGS- Billings West girls golf is coming off another event win after taking the top spot at the Helena Invite.



Last season, the Lady Bears went undefeated and that's the goal again this fall as West defends their state title.

Leading the way is Bella Johnson, the 2021 individual State AA champion who set a new course record in a winning effort at the Helena Invite. This West team boast serious depth. After Johnson, she's often joined by Hayden Trost and Annika Brocklebank in the top-10, if not the top-5. That creates more confidence for the state's best as she works to defend her state title.

"It's definitely a confidence booster knowing our team has a solid setup. Even if one person doesn't have a good day, we can depend on other girls to put good scores in, and individually it's a motivation thing because you want to see yourself do good and it keeps the competition up there as well," Johnson said.

The Lady Bears have run the table again so far this season with just one regular season event remaining. West is seeking their tenth title as a program after winning it last year. Before that, the Lady Bears had finished as the runner-ups to Bozeman for four consecutive years.

The young women admit the pressure is on, they know it's there and feel it. But it's something they embrace with confidence on the course.

"I think we talk about it a little. We like to realize there's a target on our backs to keep pressure on ourselves. We also like to keep it fun, to not put too much pressure on ourselves at the same time," said senior Annika Brocklebank. "I think we talk about it a little. We like to realize there's a target on our backs to keep pressure on ourselves. We also like to keep it fun, to not put too much pressure on ourselves at the same time," said senior Annika Brocklebank.

They keep their foot on the gas pedal by applying pressure on each other in practice, which also keeps things fun.

"Together we all kind of compete with each other but it's always very friendly and we just try to keep each other on our best game," senior Hayden Trost said.

When it's tournament time, the best golfers are grouped together on day two after the first day's results. That means sometimes this trio can all be competing together in one group, an intimidating sight for the opponent.

If they're not on the same hole together, the Bears have devised a way to still stay in communication with one another.

"We have hand signals so if we're on different holes we can see how each other are doing from across the course, silent hand signals, yeah," Trost laughed.

Golf is a game in your head Johnson said, and the girls believe people don't always realize the mental rigors the game can present, especially on a group who enters every event as the favorite.

"I think a lot of people don't realize how competitive it really is when it's not timed, and it's not stuff like that so people don't realize how much pressure gets put on the kids and how competitive it ends up being," said Brocklebank.

The Bozeman Invite begins on Thursday and is the final regular season event before the Divisional Tournament on September 22.