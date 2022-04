BILLINGS- Kennedy Venner threw a perfect game in five-innings as Billings Senior defeated Bozeman Gallatin 11-0 on Friday.

Venner struck out 13 of the 15 Bozeman Gallatin batters she faced.

Freshman twins Octavia and Viennah Meyer both hit home runs, Darby Mayo added another one as the Broncs improve to 7-0 on the season.