BILLINGS- Kalispell Glacier showed their strength and speed in a dominant 49-7 win at Daylis Stadium over Billings Senior.

The Wolfpack wasted no time finding the endzone Friday night. After a short, sneak play scored near the goal line, Glacier increased their lead on a connection from quarterback Jackson Presley to Cohen Kastelitz. Kastelitz avoided multiple Senior tacklers to find the end zone and make it 14-0, Glacier.

On the next Wolfpack drive, Presley found Kole Johnson for a short touchdown in the redzone. After another quick Broncs possession, a 6-yard touchdown run by Kobe Dorcheus put Glacier up 28-0 in Billings.

Another touchdown from Kastelitz made it 35-0, before the Broncs were able to stop the bleeding on a short touchdown pass from Payton Oakley to Davyn Lehfeldt.

Senior was shut out in the second half in the 49-7 loss. Glacier improves to 2-0 and Senior falls to 1-1.