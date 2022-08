BILLINGS- Billings Central blasted Lockwood in the Lions' inaugural varsity game with a 42-6 win on Friday night behind a big performance behind Adam Balkenbush and Kade Boyd.

The Rams jumped on Lockwood early, relying on their run game led be Balkenbush, Boyd and Montana football commit Clay Oven.

It was Lockwood's first varsity football game since the high school opened in 2019. Quarterback Jaren Knows His Gun scored the Lions' first varsity touchdown.