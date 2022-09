JOLIET--The Joliet J-Hawks are unbeaten so far this season and they're hoping to keep that momentum going, but they're going to have to do it at home against the Forsyth Dogies on homecoming night.

The J-Hawks dominated on all sides of the ball, scoring touchdowns on both offense and defense, and capitalizing on a bad snap for a safety.

They celebrated their homecoming night with a 52-0 shutout of the Dogies.