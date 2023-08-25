JOLIET--The J-Hawks put up 36 points in the first half and never looked back Friday against Wolf Point.

After getting a shutout and posting 36 points in the first half, Kaden Juhnke got the ball in his hands on the second drive of the game and took care of the rest.

Everything went right for the J-Hawk offense, the sophomore Camden McQuillan added a couple of touchdowns, including the final touchdown of the game.

"We talked about not losing intensity and keeping it up," McQuillan said. "I think it sends a really good message. We're coming."

The J-Hawks shut it down on defense too, only allowing one touchdown on their way to a statement win for their first ever Class B contest.