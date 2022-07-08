BILLINGS- To say the bar is high when it comes to Skyview Boys Basketball is stating the obvious, and with good reason. When former head coach Kevin Morales took over the program, he inherited a team that had never won a state AA championship since the school's doors opened in 1985.

That of course has all changed. Under Coach Morales' direction, the Falcons have won four state AA titles in the last eight years. Expectations are sky high in "The Nest" and new head coach James Bulluck knows he has some big shoes to fill.

"It's a great challenge right, to come into a program where expectations are high so as a coach, I can start by setting that bar for our players. I told them in open gym, this isn't rebuild mode, just because I'm a new coach, Kevin may have set the bar but we will pick up where we left off so we are trying to grind it out, try to bring in success by ushering in a new wave," Bulluck said.

It's familiar territory for Bulluck, he's a Billings Skyview graduate in 2005, then played his junior college basketball at Sheridan before transferring to Rocky. He was part of the Battlin' Bears first NAIA national championship when Rocky won it all in 2009. Safe to say, he knows a thing or two about winning after that experience, and brings that to his new role with the Falcons.

"Wow that's a long time ago now first off, but it was an incredible moment. The thing is you can't win alone and I keep coming back to that because I'm a big team guy and when we won it, you can ask any of those guys, we all played our roles but we were all in it together. If someone was struggling, we were there to help pick them up and I feel at the high school level, that's what we need," he said.

This past season, Bulluck was on the bench as an assistant coach under Skyview girls head coach Brent Montague. That team of course won its first ever state AA title. One more year of valuable experience to get him ready to lead the boys program forward.

"To win that was awesome to be a part of. When I went to school here, I remember the struggles of the girls' team and even the boys' team and trying to get this thing rolling and being a part of it last year, it starts that team mentality. You have to have that from the top up. If you don't have people willing to buy in, work hard every day and hold each other accountable then it's hard to reach that level of success. Individual success comes with team success and to win a championship you need a lot of individuals to buy in together."

There's little doubt Skyview has become a basketball school. Under Coach Morales, summer months are filled with hundreds of kids, numerous camps, all leading up to the hope of one day suiting up in a Skyview uniform. Coach Bulluck has taken note. Don't fix what isn't broken, pay it forward and do what has worked, but create a new wave of what has become a success story.

"One of the things I've always put at the bottom of my pregame speech if you will to all my teams is, 'Believe in yourself, believe in your teammates.' It's a baseline for me that nobody can do it alone, and it's about the grind and if you are going to be in the trenches and sometimes win dirty, you have to do it with people you trust."

James Bulluck. From Skyview player, to college national champion, back to the hill as Skyview's next head coach.