Falls Down didn't make the Indians roster this season, but that didn't stop him from being a part of the team.

Lodge Grass took the opportunity in Forsyth to payback Jonathan for his hard work all year long.

"First thing you said is coach, I didn't make the team but can I stick around and help you guys, clean, run the clock can I sweep the floor, all that shows the heart of what we want to build here," head coach Josh Stewart said to Jonathan before the game.

He presented Jonathan with his #22 jersey, and the two embraced pregame in the locker room, tears in Falls Down's eyes.

"He's a special person, everything he does for us. I thought if anybody deserves to play after everything they've done, it's got to be him. So I just thought, I'll give him my jersey, my stuff and let him suit up," said Lodge Grass senior Damon Gros Ventre.

"Wait oh my gosh, is this real? Are you serious? I didn't expect that, I didn't think that Damon Gros Ventre would let me wear his jersey and all the boys are telling me that today, today this is my jersey," said Falls Down.

The guys took turns congratulating the man they call "Tell Star." And they still had one more surprise in the store, a spot in the starting lineup.

Falls Down played on the C-team for three seasons, and always dreamed of one day playing varsity basketball for Lodge Grass.

"I thought to myself, how would it feel to be in varsity, how do the boys feel whenever they're on the court, how do they feel off the court you know?"

Thursday night, that dream became a reality as "Tell Star" heard his name called by the PA announcer, and he got his chance on the court. The senior finished with four points.

"To play alongside them, to score alongside them..."

Lodge Grass now turns its attention to the postseason where they are seeking a third straight Class B state championship. But tonight, the Indians reminded us it's always about more than basketball.

"Of course state titles and stuff will come, that will stay forever but it's what we do outside of basketball. That's where I was coming from, we just want to be bigger than basketball because he does a lot for us and I love that guy," Gros Ventre said.

Forsyth schools presented Falls Down with a sportsmanship award after the game, and he thanked his team in the locker room.

"You guys are my brothers."