WORDEN--Huntley Project pole vaulter Luke Donally is aiming high this season, looking to defend his state pole vault title.

Donally won the state title last season with a 14'9" vault, and while he's looking to defend, the opponent he's focusing on most is the next height.

"16' is in my head, but I'd like to go at least higher than '15 to beat the school record," Donally said.

The school record is 15' even, and he's also aiming for the state record, 14'9". For him, it's repetition that creates success.

"I need to really be pushing practice with pole vault, spending a lot of time here or at Lockwood, getting as many vaults as I can."

His top mark this season is 14', which won the Laurel top ten meet and has him tied for the second-best mark in the state. He's had to overcome some mental obstacles early in the season but is optimistic that the lower-height vaults will build to success when the bar goes up.

"Just getting comfortable with those lower-level vaults, it helps a lot, just getting as little bit of work in as we can here and there, it's definitely nice," Donally said.

The Class A-C State Track and Field meet is May 26 and 27 in Laurel.