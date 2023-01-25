Huntley Project wrestling defending state title by building on last year's mistakes
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult Friday into Saturday with roads becoming snow packed and with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- 'Everybody deserves an opportunity.' Billings sportswriter overcomes obstacles to reach career dreams
- Mia Hughes, Ava Ranson leave Montana State women’s team
- Billings West survives challenge from Billings Central at home
- Montana Grizzlies football team adds five transfers to spring roster
- Montana State adds Pac-12 transfer, 4-star recruit Lonyatta Alexander Jr.
- Burckley's buzzer-beater lifts Broncs over Falcons 63-60
- Buzzer-Beater lifts Fillies over J-hawks
- MHSA amends guidelines for co-ops, announces school realignments
- Billings West girls continue to roll with crosstown win over Senior
- Rocky head football coach Chris Stutzriem staying with the Battlin' Bears
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.