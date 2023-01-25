WORDEN--Huntley Project wrestling is working to defend their state title simply by working to clean up last year's mistakes.

The Red Devils won state by a margin of 79 points last season after coming up short the past two years. They said it was all hard work and focusing on small improvements that led them there.

"We took a state championship when we'd taken second the past two years, we came together as a team and worked through some hard situations," Project senior wrestler Garrett Sholley said. "Our team is really good at buckling down and getting done. If something has to be done, we just do it."

But last season is over. This season, their two individual defending state champions are focusing only on improving from last year's mistakes.

"Looking to come back this year and fix a lot of mistakes, use it as a learning experience and cap the career off with a good end," senior Gavin Nedens said.

"Quite a bit of mental stuff, had a rough start and needed to work through that," senior Cooper Lane said. "I think I'm kind of getting there, mostly mental stuff."

Senior Wylee Lindeen finished second in his weight class at state last season. This season, of course, he's making a run for first, but he is also aiming for a school record--most takedowns in a single season.

"The current school record is 129," Lindeen said. "So, I figure if I get at least 50 matches, three takedowns a match, then I can break it pretty easily."

As a team, the Red Devils are going to keep doing what they're doing and stay focused on their attitudes. It's paying off with a recent win of the Cowboy invitational, which attracts programs from multiple states and classifications, as well as a dual win over AA Billings West.

"Everyone does a good job showing up with an ambition to win, and when it matters, our attitudes are right, and that's what we need to keep doing and it will take us a long way, I believe," Nedens said.

"Same thing we did last year, keep wrestling as good as we are, and nobody's going to catch us," Lane said.

"Get better, and no matter if we're down in a match or up in a match, we just keep wrestling through, see what happens at the end of six minutes," head coach Tim Kazcmarek said. "They don't let a lot of things bug them, just keep pressure and it does it all for them. "

"It really just comes down to the practice room and just going as hard as you can, and knowing that we don't have that long left, so we've got to give it everything we have," Lindeen said.