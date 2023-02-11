BILLINGS--Championship Saturday held a lot of promise, and a lot of upsets. Huntley Project looked primed to repeat as team state champions, trying to finish the job in the finals.

They got off to a bit of a rough start, Gavin Nedens going for his third straight title at 120 in trouble early and he loses to Cole Rodgers of Three Forks by 10-7 decision. Three Forks came in second behind Project.

Two-time defending champ Cooper Lane trying for three at 132, falls to Riley Davis of Baker in a narrow 2-1 decision.

Lots of new faces on the podium as we had another upset, Brayden Linville of Three Forks going for his third straight title, but Timothy Schmidt of Eureka becomes the new state champ at 113 after a 5-2 decision.

It's in 160 where Project had their second champion of the day, Wylee Lindeen beat Elijah Ratcliffe of Thompson Falls by 3-2 decision.

"Just determination and hard work I would say, is what made this our year," Lindeen said. "As a team, it feels great to go back-to-back after taking second the previous two years, so it's a really awesome feeling to get it done."

"They're just resilient," head coach Tim Caczmarek said. "They do what they have to do, if they lose one it doesn't faze them, they regroup quick and come back and try to battle for the next place, and they did a great job of that this weekend."

Project won with 201 points, a 46.5-point margin over Three Forks.