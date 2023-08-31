JOLIET--Huntley Project returns nearly everyone from their state championship team last season, and Thursday night, they came to pay a visit to long-time rival Joliet.

The Red Devils won the first set 25-21, and that was the closest it got all night.

Project leaned on their scrappy defense, a trademark of the program, to feed the ball to outside hitter Kelsey Krieger, who had seven kills tonight. Sannah Windy Boy also had seven, and middle blocker Harlie Murphy led the team with 18 kills.

The J-Hawks kept it close in the second set and had a big student section there to help the rally.

A timeout was enough for Project to regroup. They came out swinging and never looked back. Sannah Windyboy ended the second set with a kill and sealed a 25-17 win.

A couple service aces and more offensive firepower propelled Project to an 8-0 run, and they cruised to a 25-13 win and an easy sweep.

"I mean, we have pretty much everyone back, and we have a new girl from Laurel who came in, Sannah, and she's really awesome," senior setter Brynn Wandle said. "So I think we're all really close, which makes the team way more fun, and we all know how to communicate well together."