JOLIET--Tonight in Joliet, two of the best teams in class B volleyball faced off. Huntley Project is coming off of a state championship season, and Joliet has had a great season so far. But these two teams have faced each other in the state championship in 2020 and 2019. A lot of history with these two teams as they meet up here today.

The Red Devils got off to a hot start, winning the first set.

The J-Hawks came out swinging in the second set with a couple of key kills and even more great blocks.

In the end though, it was Huntley Project with a 3-1 victory.

"It's really fun to play them every year because we already know it's going to be an intense match, so it's just fun to come out and play them," junior setter Brynn Wandle said.

"I think overall just leading up to the game, it's really exciting getting all the adrenaline, and I think just handling our nerves well and coming out and playing as a team," junior middle blocker Delanyne Lindeen said.