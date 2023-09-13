WORDEN--The Huntley Project Red Devils are looking to defend their state volleyball title, a position that is very familiar to the program and 34th-year head coach Iona Stookey. But now, that means the pressure is back on.

Last year's squad still had the tall task of defending a state title, but Stookey ended up with a brand-new team without a single senior on the roster. Since everyone was young, the pressure was off. However, they still won a championship, and now, they're returning that whole lineup.

"I think it's better to have the pressure almost, because at least people believe in us a lot, and we have something to follow and try and live up to," senior setter Brynn Wandle said. "I think that's good."

While they can use the pressure to their advantage, it's not their main focus.

"We haven't talked about what we did last year, nor have we talked about—our goal is to get better each week," head coach Iona Stookey said. "Honestly, the Class B volleyball this year is extremely tough, and if anybody has a bad match, they're going to get beat, including us. And so, our job is just to work hard all week and prepare for our matches."

"Every match will be fun to watch," senior libero Kirra Ban said. "We don't know where we're going to end up, but we will definitely be fun to watch and play against as well."

Returning the same squad gives them the advantage of communication and knowing how to play well with one another. Although, there are some trademarks of championship programs that never change.

"I think we're all really fast, and our defense is pretty good, and we're especially not super tall, all of us, so it's definitely, we know how to move around well and get things done," Wandle said.

"Our defense still, we're pretty scrappy, and we'll go for broke," Stookey said. "I mean granted, we miss some too, but I think they'll just go all out, and I think they play really hard for each other. Our motto this year is 'with each other for each other,' and so, you're going to win some, you're going to lose some, but if they can go all out and get beat, it's a great match."

Project is 6-0 so far on the season.