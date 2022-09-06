SHEPHERD--For nearly a decade, the Huntley Project Lady Red Devils have reigned supreme in Class B volleyball. But tonight, they travel to their rival across the bridge Shepherd where the Fillies are hoping to give them a run for their money.

The first set was all Lady Red Devils as they got out to a commanding 20-5 lead. The Fillies tried to climb back in, but ended up dropping the first frame 25-9.

The Fillies came out swinging in the second set, getting a couple early kills from senior outside hitter Aubrey Allison. But the Lady Devils kept it close, winning long rallies to pull out a second set victory.

The Fillies led the final set, but the biggest lead for either team was only five points or less. Huntley Project wins the set 26-24 for a sweep.