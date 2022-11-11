BOZEMAN--In the Class B undefeated semifinal round, it was yet another Shepherd and Huntley Project matchup. They played for the championship in both the district and divisional tournaments.

Huntley Project won the first set with setter Brynn Wandle mixing up the offense. Harlie Murphy had 20 kills on the match and Maddison Akins followed behind with 12.

Wandle tallied 43 assists in the match.

The Red Devils took the first set 26-24 and the second set 25-19.

Shepherd tried to make a comeback down by two sets, and the senior Aubrey Allison was getting in an offensive rhythm. Allison kept pace with Murphy, tying her 20 kills in the match. Fillies won the third set 25-15.

But the Red Devil offense continues to cause problems both offensively and defensively, and Huntley advances to the championship game after winning the fourth and final set 25-15.