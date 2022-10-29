HUNTLEY--The high school football playoffs are underway and both Huntley Project and Shepherd hoped to punch their ticket to the playoffs Saturday.

Huntley Project was hoping to advance facing Cut Bank at home.

The Red Devils set the tone early in the first quarter when David Wolfheil broke through the line and cut upfield for a nearly 80-yard touchdown.

They kept their foot on the gas and added another score when Wylee Lindeen fought his way into the end zone.

Project capitalized again before the end of the quarter, quarterback Jake Cook looked, rolled to his right, and then took it himself, spinning out of the way of several Cut Bank defenders and went on to win 52-14.

On the other hand, the Shepherd Mustangs have had their sights set on the postseason since February when they started doing player-led workouts. They hosted the Fairfield Eagles in an attempt to advance to the postseason.

Shepherd was up a score in the second half when Aidan Lammers broke free and saw open field in front of him. He put the Mustangs up 14-0 in the third quarter.

The Eagles responded midway through the fourth quarter when Cooper Christiensen connected with Ryder Carper who outran the Shepherd defense to the end zone.

A lot of defense in this one as well, as Connor Hash came up with an interception for the Mustangs. They win and advance 20-12.

"It's a really good feeling, you know, we put in a lot of hard work in practice and giving our perfect effort every play," junior running back and linebacker Aidan Lammers said. "Really gotta thank our big guys up front for making all of this happen. We're just working as a team, having fun. Best sport in the world, playing it."

"I mean it feels great, we've been working back since February," quarterback Cole McCann. "Guys have been in the weight room, at practice, working hard, and it just feels really nice for all that work to pay off. Just being flexible all season, making changes, and it feels really good to finally see some results."