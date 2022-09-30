  • Spencer Martin

 Huntley Project scored early and frequently to roll to a 56-16 win over their rivals, Shepherd, on Friday night. 

The Red Devils remain undefeated this season with the win, improving to 6-0. Shepherd falls to 2-4. 

