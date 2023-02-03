COLUMBUS--We're just a week away from crowning this year's state wrestling champions. Here are some of the top storylines from the Western B and C divisional round.

First up, this is the first Divisional tournament in Class B and C for girls' wrestling. From Poplar, Angelina Escarcega won't wrestle until Saturday because of how the brackets are structured, but as only a sophomore, she's going for her second straight state title in the 100-pound class. She said she's feeling ready to defend her title.

"Just work hard, try not to let it bother me, just work hard, and don't get the pressure," Escarcega said.

Over on the boys' side, Huntley Project won state last year by a historic margin. They came in with about a 20-point lead in today's rounds. They're feeling confident about their lead so far, and they said they just have to keep doing what they're doing.

"We had a couple losses this round that were close matches, we've got to get those guys to come through and win a couple of matches to quality for state," Huntley Project head coach Tim Caczmarek said. "That's the big thing, we want to try to get 16 to qualify, so just got to get those guys to wrestle back and keep wrestling tough going forward."

They're being chased by Glasgow, who is in second place. The Scotties won a couple of state titles before Project's run to success, and they said chasing down the Devils is no small task, but they're feeling good heading into state.

"It's going to take everybody on the team, everyone's got to go there, focus on doing their job, just focus on the task at hand, and then just give it full effort," Glasgow senior wrestler Morgan Fast said.

Tournament results can be found here:

Girls: