WORDEN- Huntley Project girls' basketball has proven to be one of the most prolific teams in Class B, as they've quickly adopted the personality of their second-year head coach, Mandy Morales.

The Red Devils have been running past the competition, led by sophomore star Paige Lofing who's helped lead Project to the top of the conference standings.

"We just get happy and fired up for each other for the smallest things and I think that's really what brings us together, we're all together as one. So, if one person makes a mistake, we all make a mistake... when one person does a good thing, everybody does a good thing," said senior guard Lily Zimmer.

Leading the program is Montana basketball legend, Mandy Morales. Let's take a look back at her playing career. First, during her days at Billings West, Morales helped lead the Lady Bears to back-to-back state titles in 2003 and 2004. She was the Gatorade Player of the Year in '04 and the program's all-time leading scorer.

Her collegiate journey brought her to Missoula, and the rest as they say is history. She was a four-time all-American, a Big Sky Conference MVP, four-time all-Big Sky First Team, and Big Sky Conference Tournament MVP in 2008. Her stats put her in rare air in the history of the Lady Griz program and the entire Big Sky Conference.

The young group at Huntley Project knows the type of player Morales was, and they're reaping the benefits of her experience.

"She brings a lot of experience her playing in college and stuff she has a lot of knowledge of the game and that really helps us," said sophomore guard Paige Lofing.

Morales said another year of experience, and hard work in the offseason has helped her team take a step forward. They've adopted her competitive nature, and it's evident in their play.

"I have that can't stop won't stop mentality and that's what I have them implement through practice every day, have them push through tired even though they're dog tired," Morales said. "It's that fourth quarter mentality that they got to push through so like you said I hate to lose; I think they have the same feeling and I'm just really passionate about the sport and want good things to happen for these girls."

Zimmer added, "She's a pretty aggressive coach but I like it, it gets us in shape and to where we need to be in the future."

One of the things Morales can be aggressive about is communication.

Zimmer explained, "Pretty much anything that angers her is talking. Like we could turn the ball over, do all of that and she wouldn't care, it's communicating because that's a big key to basketball and being a part of a team is talking."

As it turns out, that focus on communication is about something bigger than basketball.

"I just really want them, even on the court it will teach them in the long run how to communicate with their boss, their coach or their elders so talking is a huge thing for me," said Morales.

Basketball skills, life skills. Mandy Morales is leaving her footprint on this team, and they're finding success now, just as she did as a player in the past.