BILLINGS--The Huntley Project softball team won state in 2019. Since then they've endured missing a season, coupled with coaching and roster changes. This year, they're getting back to their roots and restoring the rich history of the program.

It's been a unique experience for the seniors on this Red Devil softball team. Missing a season due to COVID-19, finishing fourth at state, and then a season where they won only two games.

This season, they're returning the same core of players while welcoming in eight new freshmen, and they feel optimistic about their final season.

"I'm just excited to get to know these girls and be the best senior I can to them, and help them as far as they can go," senior third baseman Madason Bender said. "Hopefully come back next year after I graduate and watch them succeed too."

"I feel like I take number one on leadership role," senior infielder/utility player Lily Zimmer said. "I feel like I kind of boss the team around and let them know what's happening, where's the play, letting them know what they do wrong and how to correct themselves."

In addition to the leadership of the seniors, they have new leadership in first-year head coach Tylee McMaster, who graduated from the program in 2015. She's hoping to build on the foundation that the program already has.

"There's a lot of coaches that built this program that were behind me, and I feel really honored to have been coached by them as a previous athlete and also to just step up and continue their legacy," McMaster said. "It's an honor to be with these girls every day and on this field every day."

McMaster briefly moved away from Huntley Project, but she wanted to give back to the community she came from.

"My husband and I, we wanted to move back out here because we believe in Huntley Project and just what this community does for the kids that are in it," McMaster said. "We moved away, and we just loved it so much that we wanted to be back here for our own family."

The team feels like their goals and team chemistry are setting them up for success.

"I feel like they should expect that we're going to go far this year," Zimmer said. "I think that we're going to come together this year by the end of the season and we're going to go far in tournaments."

"One thing that we talk about every day is that you can't control every play, you can't control every swing, you can't control what the umps do, you can't control what the people in the stands do, but you can control your attitude and how hard you work," McMaster said. "That's really something that we talk about every day and what we've set our goals on, and just making sure that we're playing for each other, and playing with a good attitude and working hard. "

And of course, a fun team motto is always necessary.

"My fellow senior Lilly Zimmer, she says it all the time, and so do some of our newer and younger members, and I guess it's just one of the trends this year," Bender said.

"Anytime somebody does something good or looks good out there, I tell them that they're slaying or that they slay," Zimmer said. "Once I tell them that they're slaying, their energy just goes up, and they just feel better about themselves," Zimmer said, inducing laughter from her teammates.