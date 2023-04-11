BILLINGS--The Huntley Project softball team won state in 2019. Since then they've endured missing a season, coupled with coaching and roster changes. This year, they're getting back to their roots and restoring the rich history of the program.
Huntley Project getting back to program roots after tumultuous few seasons
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Midland Rountable releases rosters for MT-WY All-Star Basketball Series
- Activities, coaching changes give Billings Schools new look next year
- After health scare, MSUB's Grace Jones has bounced back better than ever
- Rimrock Lacrosse gives Billings athletes community, opportunities for scholarships
- University of Montana to break ground on indoor practice facility
- Colstrip's Malea Egan commits to Montana State for women's basketball
- "It takes a village": Dillon rallies around former basketball star and new mother after life-saving surgery
- West softball opens season strong with 14-3 win over Gallatin
- Montana Grizzlies offense dominates spring game under quarterback Sam Vidlak, defense still finding its way
- Rosters released for Midland Roundtable's second annual MT All-Star Volleyball Classic
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.