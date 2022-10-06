WORDEN--Huntley Project volleyball head coach Iona Stookey has been coaching this team for just over three decades. To her, not much is unfamiliar. But coming off of a state championship, Stookey is facing a new challenge.

"I lost five seniors, so I haven't even thought about the target," Stookey said. "You know, we truly are a completely different team, I have some girls returning that are actually playing different positions except my libero, so I haven't even thought that far ahead."

Stookey says the team's motto is 'it doesn't matter how big you are, it's how big you play,' and the team hopes to make up for their lack of height with scrappy defense.

"We're not very big," Stookey said. "We're pretty fast, but they are very coachable. They're a great group of girls and I'm glad they're on my team and not a different team because I wouldn't want to play against them either."

"We've never really had tall players on our team, so I think just understanding that we're not going to put up the biggest block but it's just how big we're able to come out and show people we're able to get the job done, even if we don't have the height to do it," junior middle blocker Delayne Lindeen said.

Because the team graduated so many seniors, they are putting an emphasis on leadership alongside volleyball fundamentals.

"I think a lot of us have done a lot of different things to try and be good leaders, and I think all of us have been really good about just supporting each other and trying to set good examples for everyone," junior setter Brynn Wandle said.

Although they've had to adapt to the lack of seniority on the roster, they defeated rival Joliet 3-1 and have established themselves again as a contender for state.