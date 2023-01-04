WORDEN- Huntley Project boys' basketball is off to a blistering start to the season, as the program is ignited by a new head coach, Brian Marso, who's quickly created a culture of commitment at the Project.

After defeating Lodge Grass on Tuesday night, the Red Devils improved to 5-1 this year, and they're excited at Huntley Project.

"We took over in July and they bought in they're working hard and we're just trying to take it one day at a time, win today, be a little bit better today than we were yesterday and they've really embraced that culture and it's a good group of kid," Marso said.

The Red Devils boast good size in the front court, and top shooters in the backcourt and that was evident in the win over the Indians on Tuesday. Simply put, the guys are bought in.

"We just want to get better every day and try to be the best we can.... he's very intense and tries to get us all together and all bought in and so far, we've done pretty good at that," said sophomore guard Parker Cook.

If you show up to the start of a Huntley Project practice, chances are you're late. That's because the guys have already been there for up to an hour. They're eager, energized under their new coaching staff.

"We have a standard right now of being early, wanting to be here wanting to work hard and having a sense of urgency is the big thing we need to do right now. Doing the little things as hard as you can," said senior guard David Wohlfeil.

Brian Marso has coached junior college basketball, he's worked with local AAU programs, but said being a high school basketball coach has always been a dream of his. Now, he's found a home at Huntley Project where the students and administration are excited about coming to work.

"It's not an emphasis on winning but maybe doing the right thing, working hard, being accountable, being a good student athlete, getting good grades.... I think what we want here is passion for what we do. Have passion for what you want to be and there's an intensity about what we do and how we do it and the kids have embraced that."