JOLIET- With wind whipping in Joliet, Fairview relied on their strong running game and dominated the trenches in a 50-6 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors scored on all four of their first half drives and jumped out to a 26-0 lead. Three of those touchdowns were scored on the ground by Hunter Sharbono. Martin Manuel also scored on a short run near the goal line.

Joliet looked to build some momentum before halftime. With eight seconds remaining, Tyson Cook found Paxton McQuillen in the back corner of the endzone for a touchdown to make it 26-6 entering the break.

In the second half, Fairview kept rolling on their way to a dominant 50-12 victory to advance to the 8-man football semifinals.