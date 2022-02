BILLINGS - The Hawks buried 16 3-pointers, including eight from Jackson Bayse, and ran away from the Broncs in the second half.

Bayse finished with 29 points, Trent Rogers had 18 and Ty Huse 11 as the Hawks (12-1, 9-0) won their ninth in a row, all in the Eastern AA.

DeMarcus Johnson led Senior with 16 points and Cactus Runsabove added 14 for the Broncs, who were still within 32-26 at the half.