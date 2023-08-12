BILLINGS- On Saturday, Frontier Conference men's and women's college basketball programs hosted their seventh annual Hoops for a Cause. This year's event benefited Miles City teen Kyler Venable.

Kids and coaches from around the state came together in the Magic City to hoop in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, all with one goal in mind, helping the Venable family.

"It means a lot, I mean I can't believe how much people do for me, it's unreal," Kyler said.

The 15-year-old from Miles City was involved in a side-by-side accident in July 2022. He lost his leg below the knee in the incident and has since undergone 18 surgeries and continues treatment today.

Still, it's hard to find Kyler without a smile on his face.

"It really puts into perspective how to look at life and I actually have a better attitude now, because he has the best attitude," said Sarina Venable, Kyler's mom.

On Saturday, Hoops for a Cause, bringing together Frontier Conference rivals together, raised over an estimated $15,000 as final numbers would still need to be calculated. Regardless of what the final number ends up being, it's the most Hoops for a Cause has ever raised at a benefit.

"Phenomenal... everyone has the biggest heart and it's almost like we're all family because everyone just comes together and makes this happen which is amazing," Sarina said.

Just over a year since the accident, Kyler is now preparing to get back on the field and play the sports he loves. It offers a friendly reminder we all need sometimes, to remember to never give up.

"If you get knocked down, you just go to get back up, keep moving forward. There's nothing you can do about what God gives you, but you just got to make the best out of it," Kyler said.