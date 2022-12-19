BILLINGS--Miles City wrestling peaked at the right time last season, finishing fourth at divisionals and taking third at state.

They have a lot of returners from that state team ready to make their presence known, including junior Easton Dejong, who placed fourth at state. Along with the strong leadership of the eight seniors at the top, head coach Mike Etchemendy is also feeling confident about the freshman class coming in looking to prove themselves.

The team's focus is on leaving their problems at the door and focusing just on their work on the mat, which comes across in their team motto.

"Honey Badger don't care," Etchemendy said. "So, yeah. You got problems? Honey badger don't care. So, we don't worry about the problems. You just don't complain when things go wrong. You just bull through them"

"Just keep driving," Dejong said. "Don't care, just take scratches and stuff, just keep on driving"