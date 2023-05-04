LAUREL--Josie Benson and Mia Andersen both hit home runs in the third inning to fuel Laurel's 12-2 win over Lockwood.

No score in the first, but Laurel had runners on in the bottom of the second. Charley Mclean drove a single through the infield for the Locomotives' first run of the night.

That was still the score in the bottom of the third with runners in scoring position until Josie Benson gave one a ride over the left field fence. A three-run bomb to give the Locos a 4-0 lead. Mia Anderson also added a homer in the same inning.

Dalilah Hernandez took her turn in the fourth with an RBI single and by the end of the fourth, they led 8-0.

Lockwood tried to get at least a run on the board, and they did in the fifth, a sacrifice fly brought Marley Chiasson in from third.

The Locomotive offense was too hot to handle, and they took the win 12-2 in six innings.