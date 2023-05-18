BILLINGS--Three-run home runs in the first and second innings power the Havre offense past Hardin in the first Eastern A softball undefeated semifinal.
Home runs power Havre past Hardin in Eastern A divisional semifinal
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
