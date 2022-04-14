BILLINGS- Billings West softball is off to an unbeaten start, but like other teams in the area, they will have to put that hot start on hold as cold weather leaves snow on softball fields.

On the schedule for the Golden Bears today would have been a date with crosstown foe Billings Skyview. Instead, West moved inside the Golden Dome for a game of wiffle ball. Head Coach Preston Sanders decided to give the girls a break from all the drills before they begin Easter break.

The game featured some barehand fielding and a live ball off the Golden Dome's walls, giving the team a fun way to stay competitive together.

"We're having fun and I think that's the big part of it, too we're having fun playing well so I think that's really important," said senior Marleigh Nieto.

The Golden Bears last played against Bozeman Gallatin on April 9, and won't play again until on the road in Great Falls on April 22.

"Pros, I think it will give us a couple more weeks to prepare and keep playing. It's the second half so keep our hitting up. Con, we are stuck in here playing in this gym, it's hard we're playing with a wiffle ball," said West junior Camden Susott. Senior Avery Martin added, "Yeah this is going to be difficult, putting a rut into our season but I think if we stay focused and everything like that we will be able to get through this.

On the diamond, Billings West has been crushing the ball with the team blasting 28 home runs this season. Nieto, a commit to MSUB softball, has knocked seven out of the park this season.

"It's just crazy you know, I never expected all of us to to hit like crazy this year because we all workout together after school and we are all getting bigger and stronger and I think that helps too," she said.

Susott also has seven home runs in eight games. Susott is playing her first season with the Golden Bears after coming over from Huntley Project. Susott said she's enjoyed the level of competition and coaching, and clearly she's been adapting well, batting .647 so far. So what's been the hardest part?

"Not knowing any of the teams look like. Every game I'm like 'So tell me about these guys you know?' but then a part of me doesn't want to know and just go in play and give it my all," Susott said.

Susott tied a Huntley Project record last year with 13 home runs, a number she hopes to surpass this spring.

Senior Avery Martin has five home runs of her own on a team batting just under .500 as a team, and is scoring 16 runs per contest. She says the key for the group has been finding their pitch.

"(The coaches) have been talking about finding your pitch, not swinging at junk and all of us are taking that into consideration and we're all just knocking the crap out of the ball," Martin said.