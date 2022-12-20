  • Spencer Martin

 The Senior boys and girls wrestling teams swept Skyview on Tuesday night in a crosstown dual. 

BILLINGS- The Senior boys and girls wrestling teams swept Skyview on Tuesday night in a crosstown dual. 

The Senior girls rolled 53-18 over the Falcons and the Broncs guys fended off a late flurry of points from Skyview to win 43-30. 

Tags

Recommended for you