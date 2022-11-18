BILLINGS--Anticipation is high around the state as we inch closer to Brawl of the Wild. But for ten high school football teams around the treasure state, the Brawl is riding the bench.

"Yeah, I don't think about it," Billings Central high school running back Travis Hadley said. "I mean you might be thinking about it leading up to the game, but come Saturday, the helmet going on is all that's on your mind."

The discussion is revived every year about Cat-Griz and the high school football state championship games taking place in the same weekend, with some concerned that high school players are getting overshadowed during their biggest games of the season. But Montana High School Association Executive Director Brian Michelotti said it's more complicated than just shifting one game or another.

"There was a push probably about 10 years or so ago to move the Bobcat-Grizzly game," Michelotti said. "One of the reasons it was being pushed that way is because the Bobby Haucks of the world and the Brent Vigens of the world didn't want to have to play the Super Bowl one week and then go to the playoffs the next week."

On the flip side, trying to shift the football state tournament presents challenges with how all the sports seasons currently work together.

"Maybe we start a week earlier," Michelotti said. "So at that point in time, we would be starting on August 5th or 6th instead of 13th and 14th. Well, as you know, that's prime vacation time, and you know in some sports, you do lose some student athletes because you start so early. If we moved the football championship one week, we'd go right over the top of the state volleyball tournament. In the season, can you do that? And then the other side of it is we're being pushed from the back end because wrestling and basketball started practice yesterday."

Although players and coaches around the state wish for the best of both worlds, they're excited for the biggest game of their high school careers.

"It's unfortunate, it would be nice to be able to be involved in all of that, but I think there are a lot of teams that would like to trade our spot right now and not have to worry about Cat-Griz," Billings Central head football coach Jim Stanton said. "So, we feel very fortunate and pretty blessed to be where we're at."

Michelotti said it's an ongoing process of exploring potential solutions.