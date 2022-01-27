BILLINGS- Recently, I went to a Skyview girls basketball game on the hill. Falcons were hosting crosstown rival Billings Senior, and they were firing on all cylinders.



Led by 22 points and 10 rebounds by Breanna Williams, Skyview smashed Senior, 77-37. But the final score, or the stats from Williams weren't what impressed me the most.

There was a moment in the second half that caught my eye. On a Falcons shot, the ball got stuck between the backboard and the rim. Some call this a "wedgie." Typically in a high school girls game, another ball or some item is used to get the ball free.

That's not needed when Breanna Williams is on the court. The Skyview sophomore walked under the basket, jumped, and freed the ball with ease.

I bring this up because in three years covering high school basketball in Montana, I've never seen such a simple, but extraordinary display of athleticism, especially from a high school sophomore.

In fact a couple minutes later, Williams had a breakaway lay-up in transition for the Falcons and when she went for the lay-up, she tapped the backboard and I thought for a moment, 'why didn't she try to dunk that!?'

It turns out, slamming one home is a goal for the Falcons forward. She shared a video where she goes for a dunk after practice and slams the ball against the rim. Williams made me a believer that we may see a dunk before her time on the hill is done. "I'm working definitely. A main goal is to try and yam it down someday in a game. I've just been working on everything. Ball handling, shooting, everything. But I do want to dunk it someday," she said. Williams has been an important part of Skyview's success this season. She's currently averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds per game. That's Top-5 in Class AA in both categories. Since starting as a freshman, Williams said she's been more composed and focused on always making the right decision for herself and her teammates. Senior point guard Brooke Berry has noticed the emergence of her sophomore teammate. "It's been so awesome. I remember being a freshman on varsity, being kind of nervous, being a starter and prime player and she's just stepped into that role so well. I'm really proud of her," Berry said. Berry will head to New Mexico of the Mountain West after her senior campaign, and perhaps Williams is another Division I talent in the Skyview program.

Berry currently leads the state in scoring with 15 ppg. Fellow senior Cami Harris is also in double figures, putting three Falcons on the Top-10 scoring list in Class AA. Skyview only trails Billings West as a team in points scored per game.

Head Coach Brent Montague's group is 6-2, second in Eastern AA, and Berry knows the Falcons are a tough team to prepare for.

"All of us have great nights at different times and when we have nights where all of us are having great nights, it will be special and when teams scout us it's hard. They can't just stop one person there's multiple people that are threats," she said.

Skyview faces Bozeman Gallatin on Thursday night at 7 PM.