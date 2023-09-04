BILLINGS- On Friday night, Billings Central football honored their late teammate, Collin Messer, as they took the field at home for the first time without him.

As the Rams took the field Friday night against Havre, they did so with #78 leading the way, held by seniors Brayden Flores and Xavier Brackenridge. #78 belonged to Collin Messer, a kicker for the Rams who took his own life in March at the age of 16.

"It just because we knew him all of our lives and he was a huge part of our team and you know we all knew him very well and we got to connect with him with football," said senior Adam Balkenbush. "Not having him here, not having him kick for us, not having him play offense and defense, it's just been a lot for all of us, especially us seniors."

His teammates remember Collin as someone who could be a little quiet, but always had a unique sense of humor, adding a fun presence to the team.

"I mean, Collin was always pretty quiet but once you got to know him, he loved telling jokes, he loved playing video games and like if he started playing video games, he got so into it," Balkenbush said. "That was his favorite thing to do, compete with other people in video games like Mario Cart and stuff like that was his favorite things to do."

Billings Central beat Havre 24-3 on Friday in their first home game without Collin suited up next to them, who would have also been a senior this year. The guys wanted to make sure that presence they had come to know and love, would be there with them that night, and every game going forward on the sidelines.

"You know growing up he was always there. Him being gone is just a big missing piece, holding his jersey was like he was there with us. We really want him to finish out his senior year like he would want to, but we'll just, he was there with us, so it felt like with that presence, we needed to play hard for him," senior Xavier Brackenridge.

Fellow senior Ram Brayden Flores added, "It was really special. It was special to me and the rest of my teammates who have been friends with him since forever really. It's super sad it happened in the first place, but you know we just want to honor him in any way possible and he's still with us, watching us play."

That night when the clock hit 0:00, the Rams ready to celebrate their victory, they made sure Collin was there, with their friends singing Central's fight song together.

"The thing we can learn as a person, as a community is to check in on each other. Even if that person does look happy, really half the time if they do look happy, there could be something underlying with that they could be hiding," Flores said. "Really just check in on everybody. Check in on your friends, family if they're happy or not, if they look happy just check in on them, make sure they're okay."

Montana has consistently had some of the highest suicide rates in the country, and one report in 2019 found that nearly one in five Montanans had contemplated committing suicide.

For all age groups, Montana has ranked in the top five for suicide rates in the nation, for the past thirty years.

The second week in September 10-16 and it is an annual campaign observed in the United States to educate and inform the general public about suicide prevention and to warn about rising suicide rates.

If you are in crisis and want help, call the Montana Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, 24/7 at 988 or by texting "MT" to 741741.

Editor's note: Special thanks to Shane Fairbanks and Lindsay Messer for their contributions to this story.